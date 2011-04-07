Here's Proof That Big Corporations Still Don't Understand Social Media

Photo: Dark and Broody via Flickr

Part of my work as a social media manager is to consistently seek out new folks to engage across various social media platforms.. As a full time B2B social media analyst, it stands to reason that most of the tweeps I’m going to seek out are other businesses. In my searching I’ve noticed a curious trend.Most of us are familiar with the big three icons, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, as they are everywhere these days – television, print, business cards, and yes, company websites. Adding these icons to your site, in a prominent location, helps to drive traffic to your social media pages which ultimately keep your site visitors engaged with fresh content. After users like your page, or follow you, or subscribe to your YouTube channel they’ll receive a constant stream of posts, which will include your messages. This helps enhance your web presence, has tremendous SEO benefit, and encourages brand loyalty.



So why are so many prominent companies hiding their social media pages?

I often find I have to dig through a company website to find the icons, sometimes displayed on the “about us” or the “contact us” page. Sometimes they aren’t displayed at all, yet after doing a Google search I find that they do, indeed, have a Twitter or Facebook account. What’s up with that?

B.L. Ochman at AdAge pointed out recently that only 44% of the Fortune 50 display their Twitter icon on the homepage, and a sad 4% link to their blog. While I hate to speculate on why they withhold their accounts from this prominent real estate, their homepage, I have to admit that it appears as if they’re, well, above it. My experience, although anecdotal, reveals a trend which I’m coming to recognise. Often it is the mum and Pops that get it, while the big corporate sites tend to, more often, omit their sharing features. Don’t get me wrong, many, like my company, have them front and centre. But some, hide, or worse, omit them altogether.

Maybe this is because mum and Pops are used to talking with their customers on a day-to-day basis. They aren’t so far removed that they’re afraid to put themselves out there, and they aren’t afraid of what their customers will talk about. I wonder if sometimes corporations become fearful of the very thing that makes them great, their customers, and social media can amplify that. The thing to remember is, people are talking about your brand anyway, and offering social media spaces where you can engage in those conversations gives you more control, not less.

So if you’ve started social media pages for your company but have not cross connected them you are missing out on several benefits. Use these ideas to get started:

Include your social media accounts in your email signature and on your business cards

Add all your accounts with the icons to your homepage

If you have a blog, add your Twitter and Facebook accounts there as well as a link back to your website

Include your Twitter account on your Facebook Info page

Include your website in your Twitter bio

By doing these simple things, you’ll reap the benefits of the social media presence you’re working hard to establish. If you don’t have a social media presence yet, well, that’s another post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.