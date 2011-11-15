In One Tweet, Why Herman Cain Won't Win The Republican Nomination

NBC News campaign embed reporter Andrew Rafferty (@AndrewNBCNews) asked Herman Cain about his Libya gaffe yesterday, and he got a surprising response:



After a number of humorous replies to what sounded a lot like a parody of Cain, he tweeted:

Cain has struggled through two debates this month to demonstrate substantive command of policy issues beyond his signature 9-9-9 economic policy. His “Cainwreck” only brought the concerns of the political class into stark public display.

Further evasions and knowledge gaps on both foreign and domestic issues will only be further magnified in the aftermath of this gaffe. If he can’t reverse the trend, this will prove more damaging than even the sexual harassment allegations which have taken a toll on his poll numbers.

