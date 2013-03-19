Henrik Fisker Bought The Car He Created After Quitting His Struggling Company

Henrik Fisker with the Karma.

Photo: Fisker Automotive

The co-founder of Fisker Automotive gave the struggling company a small boost after quitting last week, buying a blue Karma for about $102,000.He had given up his company car, also a Karma, the only model the automaker has produced. “I don’t get a free car because I walked away. I wanted to support my local dealer,” Fisker told the Detroit News.



Fisker’s sudden resignation, over “major disagreements” with executive management on business strategy, is a troubling sign for the hybrid automaker.

Today, no Karmas are being built, and production of the Atlantic, the model meant to generate real profits, has been delayed to late 2014.

The company is seeking investors, primarily in China and Europe. Fisker’s co-founder told the Detroit News his resignation was “not specifically about the sale of the company.”

The decision was “probably the most difficult I’ve ever made,” Fisker told the Detroit News, but necessary: “It would be wrong to stay.”

