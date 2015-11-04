HBO is making it tough to resist paying for HBO Now

Martin Crook/Comedy Central Jon Stewart is coming to HBO’s streaming services.

If Jon Snow and John Oliver weren’t enough to get you to sign up for HBO Now, then maybe Jon Stewart will be.

HBO said on Tuesday that it had reached a four-year agreement with the former host of “The Daily Show.”

The details are scant about what exactly Stewart be doing, but his first project, according to HBO, will be short snippets of video, and they will be updated throughout the day. HBO said that he’ll “view current events through his unique prism.”

But here’s the rub: the videos will only go HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO On Demand. An HBO spokesperson told Tech Insider that there won’t be a traditional, scheduled show on the regular HBO cable or satellite channel.

HBO Now is the $US15 per month standalone streaming service that the network launched earlier this year. Unlike HBO Go, the streaming service that you can only get if you pay for HBO from a TV provider, anyone in the US with broadband internet can subscribe to HBO Now.

It’s essentially HBO for cord cutters.

The addition of Jon Stewart to HBO’s digital lineup shows that HBO is thinking much more like Netflix, and much less like a traditional TV network. HBO is building a catalogue of a wide-range of exclusive programming that appeals to a large group of people, available anytime and on any device.

Over the summer, HBO said that it would make hundreds of episodes of programming from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street,” available on its streaming services. HBO also has plans to add a Vice-branded channel to its streaming service.

It almost seems like HBO is prioritising HBO Now over its linear channel, and this is a good thing. The app doesn’t have the same constraints a channel does — channels only allow for 24 hours of programming, and some times of the evening are much more valuable than some parts of the day.

But with a streaming app, there’s no prime time.

HBO Now is clearly important to HBO. And with its growing and improving programming, HBO hopes it will be important to you, too.

