Why Are Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Hitting New 52-Week Lows?

Shares of Wells Fargo have hit a 52-week low today (as MarketFolly alerted us to earlier), and Bank of America hit a new low on Friday.



So, how come? Solvency risk or merely profitability risk?

That would seem to be a crucial question.

(We could have sworn that this question came up during the reason Treasury-meets-with-financial-bloggers roundtable, and that we saw Felix Salmon write about it, but can’t find the account any longer on his site.)

Photo: StockCharts.com

