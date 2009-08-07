Why Have CIT Shares Surged 116% In Five Days?

We’re stumped.



Over the past five days CIT (CIT) have surged 116 per cent. Most of the rise came yesterday, when the stock rose from $1.01 a share to over $1.50 a share. It jumped again on the open this morning, before levelling off a bit. It’s currently up about 16% on the day.

We haven’t been able to find an explanation for the rise.

The most popular explantion is “short covering.” The idea is that the continuing troubles with getting bondholders to agree to a work out plan—something that should ordinarily be bearish for the company—might pressure the government into a bailout of some sort. Short sellers fearing a bailout could be moving to cover. Close to 13% of CIT’s float are currently shorted.

Another theory is that the rise may be linked to the SEC’s planned crackdown on short selling. It may be becoming tough to short the stock, as brokerages become increasingly strict about locating shares before permitting short sales.

Schaeffer’s Research reports that the rally has also sparked call buying:

Whatever the reason behind CIT’s rally, call volume has ramped up on the shares. On Wednesday alone, traders on the International Securities Exchange (ISE) bought to open 16,731 calls on the stock, compared to just 4,872 puts. The equity’s August 2 call was a hot property, with 54,494 contracts changing hands, and 60% of those crossing the tape at the ask price.

However, it seems likely that some traders also bought to close options at this strike on Wednesday — open interest actually fell overnight from 116,585 contracts to 107,825, and implied volatility on the option slipped by 13.1% as a result of the day’s trading. It’s possible that speculators who sold premium at the August 2 strike were forced into covering their bets amid the stock’s surge.

Whatever the case, the August 2 call continues to draw a crowd today. More than 33,000 contracts have flown across the tape so far, with a fair mix of buying and selling activity — about 40% at the ask price and 37% at the bid. Implied volatility suggests a possible bias toward buying, though, with this metric having surged 96% at last check.

What do you think is behind the rally?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.