Why Hasn't Allen Stanford Been Arrested Yet?

No, really, we want to know. His CIO Laura Pendergast Holt has been arrested in association with the Stanford fraud, but Sir Allen himself hasn’t been. He’s politically connected, and there’s also a drug angle so those are the two most likely avenues. But with Bernie Madoff now finally closer to the slammer, it boggles the mind that Stanford still hasn’t seen handcuffs.



