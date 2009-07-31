Why Has The Treasury Department Suddenly Become A Spammer?

In the last 10 minutes we’ve received over 25 emails from the US Department of Treasury. It appears as if something has gone seriously wrong with their email distributions.

The emails all appear legitimate. They’re about some boring things–such as the official release of a photo of Geithner and Maliki—and some interesting things—such as the legislation for credit rating agency reform submitted to lawmakers. But there are way too many of them. And some of them have datelines going back a week or so.

We’re intentionally on a couple of Treasury Department email list. But we’ve never seen anything like this. It’s like someone just decided that transparency means that every document produced by the Treasury needs to be emailed to its distribution list.



Something has definitely gone wrong at the Treasury Department.

