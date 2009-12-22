Why Harsh White-Collar Sentences, Like 14 Years For An Oil Trader, Are Totally Justified

Matthew Kelley asks whether the 14-year sentence for the former head of El Paso Corp.’s natural gas trading business isn’t excessive; my feeling is that it makes a certain amount of sense.



For one thing, there are lots of excessive sentences in US jurisprudence, and there’s no reason why white-collar crimes should be exempted from that phenomenon. Indeed, the opposite is arguably the case: in the case of most crimes, it’s pretty obvious in the wake of the crime that a crime has taken place, and as a result a police investigation is immediately launched. Much of the attraction of white-collar crime, by contrast, lies in the fact that if it works, there’s a very good chance that no one will ever know that a crime ever happened at all.

Read the whole post at Reuters.com — >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.