Here's why you didn't see Gwyneth Paltrow at last night's Met Ball

If you’re checking out photos from last night’s annual Met Ball and wondering why red-carpet regular Gwyneth Paltrow is nowhere to be found, it’s because she basically uninvited herself.

The last Met Ball Gwynnie attended was the 2013 event, the one where the theme was punk and everyone wore leather and chains and too much black eyeliner — everyone but Gwyneth, who showed up in pink Valentino.

In addition to flouting the theme, Paltrow complained about how “un-fun” the gala was, tellling USA Today that it was too hot and she didn’t enjoy it at all. “It was boiling. It was too crowded. I’m never going again,” she said.

Whether she meant those words or not, they’re likely to keep her off the guest list as long as Anna Wintour is presiding over it.

