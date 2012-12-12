Apple's First Professional Fanboy Has Ditched The iPhone

Guy Kawasaki, former chief evangelist at Apple, has jumped ship from iOS to Android.



In an interview with Dan Lyons of ReadWrite, Kawasaki said that he’s a diehard Android fan.

Kawasaki switched to a phone running Google’s mobile operating system about a year ago so that he could use a 4G LTE network.

Apple’s iPhone 5 supports LTE, but at the time, the latest model, the iPhone 4S, did not.

“People are kind of amazed, but I don’t use any iOS products, none at all,” Kawasaki said. “I fell in love with Android on the smartphone, and then I got a Nexus 7 [tablet] and started using Android on the tablet as well. To me the great irony is that Apple’s slogan was ‘Think Different,’ but today if you think different you’re looking at Android.”

Even after Apple released the iPhone 5, Kawasaki stuck with Android because he thinks “Android is better.”

Kawasaki is a huge fan of Android because it supports NFC, a short-range wireless technology; offers arguably better multitasking; and arranges apps in alphabetical order.

“Another thing I like with Android is they don’t have some stupid proprietary cable,” Kawasaki says. “I can go to any hotel front desk and if I’ve forgotten my cable they always have a micro-USB around. I can use my Nexus 7 and it’s on the same cable as my Samsung Galaxy S3. What a concept! A standard cable.”

Click here to read the full story on ReadWrite.

