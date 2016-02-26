Gunmen in Oregon took over a federal building and now they're pleading not guilty -- here's why

On Saturday January 2nd, a group of armed militiamen took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for 41 days, demanding that the federal government relinquish control of Oregon land, and calling for the release of Dwight and Steven Hammond, two ranchers who were ordered to report to prison for deer poaching.
On Wednesday, 16 people accused of participating in the armed occupation pleaded not guilty.
