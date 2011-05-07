Why Greece Has To Leave The Eurozone Or Default

rumours are flying that Greece has threatened to leave the eurozone. There are a lot of denials naturally, but we suspect something’s up. It just makes sense for two simple reasons.



The first is that the market has totally lost confidence in Greece.

2-year yields are above 25%.

That’s unsustainable.

But then beyond that, Greece’s austerity attempts have been a total flop. They have no way out at this point.

So it’s only a matter of time. No point in waiting.

Meanwhile, this is what the drachma looks like.

Photo: Wikipedia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.