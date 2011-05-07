Why Greece Has To Leave The Eurozone Or Default

rumours are flying that Greece has threatened to leave the eurozone. There are a lot of denials naturally, but we suspect something’s up. It just makes sense for two simple reasons.
The first is that the market has totally lost confidence in Greece.
2-year yields are above 25%.
That’s unsustainable.
But then beyond that, Greece’s austerity attempts have been a total flop. They have no way out at this point.
So it’s only a matter of time. No point in waiting.
Meanwhile, this is what the drachma looks like.
Photo: Wikipedia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.