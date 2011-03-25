Why Governor LePage Can't Erase History, And Why We Need A Fighter In The White House

Governor Paul Lepage

Maine Governor Paul LePage has ordered state workers to remove from the building that houses the state labour department a 36-foot mural depicting the state’s labour history.Among other things the mural depicts the 1937 shoe mill strike in Auburn and Lewiston. It also features the iconic “Rosie the Riveter,” who in real life worked at the Bath Iron Works.



One panel shows my predecessor at the U.S. Department of labour, Frances Perkins, who was buried in Newcastle, Maine.

The LePage Administration is also renaming conference rooms in the department that had carried the names of historic leaders of American labour, as well as former Secretary Perkins.

The Governor’s spokesman explains that the mural and the conference-room names were “not in keeping with the department’s pro-business goals.”

What nation is this?

Frances Perkins was the first woman cabinet member in American history. She was also one of the most accomplished cabinet members in history.

She and her boss, Franklin D. Roosevelt, came to office at a time when average working people desperately needed help – and Perkins and Roosevelt were determined to give it to them. Together, they created Social Security, unemployment insurance, the right of workers to unionize, the minimum wage, and the 40-hour workweek (yes, you can credit them for your weekend).

Big business and Wall Street thought Perkins and Roosevelt were not exactly in keeping with pro-business goals. So they and their Republican puppets in Congress and in state governments retaliated with a political assault on the New Deal.

Roosevelt did not flinch. In a speech in October 1936 he condemned “business and financial monopoly, speculation, reckless banking, class antagonism, sectionalism, war profiteering.”

Big business and Wall Street, he said, had begun to consider the Government of the United States as a mere appendage to their own affairs. We know now that Government by organised money is just as dangerous as Government by organised mob.

Never before in all our history have these forces been so united against one candidate as they stand today. They are unanimous in their hate for me – and I welcome their hatred.

Fast forward 75 years.

Big business and Wall Street have emerged from the Great Recession with their pockets bulging. Profits and bonuses are as high as they were before the downturn.

Pro-business goals are breaking out all over. Governors across America are slashing corporate taxes as they also slash state budgets. House and Senate Republicans are intent on deregulating, privatizing, and cutting spending and taxes so their corporate and Wall Street patrons will do even better.

But most Americans are still in desperate trouble.

That’s why the current Republican assault on workers – on their right to form unions, on unemployment insurance and Social Security, on public employees and government itself, and even on our common memory of history – is so despicable.

And it’s why we need a President who will fight for workers and fight against this assault — just as Perkins and FDR did.

By the way, Maine’s Governor LePage may be curious to know that the building housing the U.S. Department of labour in Washington is named the “Frances Perkins Building.” He can find her portrait prominently hanging inside. Also portraits and murals of great leaders of American labour.

A short walk across the mall will bring Governor LePage to an imposing memorial to Franklin D. Roosevelt, should the Governor wish to visit.

You might be able to erase some of Maine’s memory, Governor, but you’ll have a hard time erasing the nation’s collective memory – even if that memory is not in keeping with your pro-business goals.

