Why Google's Android Is Losing The Mobile E-Commerce War

Jim Edwards

These two charts from e-commerce customisation company Monetate tell a simple tale: Until late last year, Google’s Android platform was within a hair’s breadth of catching Apple’s iPhone in terms of share of traffic the two devices sent to online retailers such as Amazon and Target.

But then something odd happened: Apple’s devices began to trounce Android as e-commerce platforms. This chart shows what happened (click to enlarge):

monetate

Photo: Monetate

The turnaround by Apple appears to be due to one factor: The launch of the iPhone 4S. The 4S’s impact on e-commerce looks even more dramatic when you whittle the numbers down to just the smartphone delivery platforms:

Monetate

Photo: Monetate

It only took two quarters of sales for Apple to turn a challenger poised to overtake it into an also-ran.

