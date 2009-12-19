Why Google Will Drop $500 Million On Yelp

Why does Google (GOOG) need to spend $500 million buying Yelp?We just got off the phone with a source familiar with Google’s advertising business, and he gave us four reasons:

Local search is an adjacent business to search, but Google doesn’t own it.

Google’s local products are completely tied to Google Maps right now. Yelp’s text reviews give Google an entirely new kind of content to sell to its millions of local advertisers.

Yelp is a powerful brand its users feel deeply connected to. Google could use a play into local outside of Google.com.

The killer apps on the mobile Web — a huge focus for Google right now — are often local. Think about UrbanSpoon and Foursquare. Yelp recently told us it already has 1 million iPhone app downloads and was preparing to release an Android app.

