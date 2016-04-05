Why Google tweeted about 'cubed rutabagas'

Despite an April Fool’s Day prank that went horribly awry, Google just can’t stop scratching its itchy funny bone.

Especially when it tickles the Geek funny bone.

Today, for instance, its sent out this cryptic tweet: “Prepare the cubed rutabagas: it’s our second favourite arithme-date of 2016.” Cubed rutabagas? Come again?

Prepare the cubed rutabagas: it’s our second favourite arithme-date of 2016. pic.twitter.com/KYyrjLVS0W

— Google (@google) April 4, 2016

It’s a reference to 4/4/16 being Square Root Day.

Rutabagas are a root vegetable. So cubed rutabagas = squared root. Get it?

And we’re guessing that Google’s first favourite arithme-date was last month, March 14, Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π) by eating pie. Pi begins with a 3.14.

