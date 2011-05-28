Why Google TV Isn't Dead Yet

Photo: Associated Press

Google TV is a flop so far. Consumers don’t seem to care, the TV networks don’t like it and most big gadget manufacturers haven’t started selling it yet.But Google TV is not dead yet.



This is the sort of product that — like Android, Google’s mobile phone operating system — will likely take several years to succeed or fail.

