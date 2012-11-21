Why Google Should Buy Uber

What if we all gave up our cars for a 24/7 driverless Uber service?



Much has been written about autonomous cars and the implications they might have for our future. I find most of these musings to be fun and fairly obvious: safer roadways that handle more traffic because computers will drive with more precision than distracted humans; cars that navigate themselves to empty parking spaces; relaxing in splendor in a car that looks more like an office, so you can dedicate another hour of your day to sending emails.

