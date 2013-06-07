Google Explains Why It's Killing Google Reader

Google CEO Larry Page.

Google Reader, the news reading app that lets you pull in stories from just about any blog or news site, will discontinue on July 1.



It’s a beloved Google product, and the company caused quite the firestorm when it announced Reader’s demise in March.

In an interview with Wired, Google’s senior director of news and social products Richard Gringras said part of the reason why Reader is going away is because people consume news much differently nowadays. Specifically, people prefer to get their news in short snippets through Twitter and other sources.

Here’s Gringras:

As a culture we have moved into a realm where the consumption of news is a near-constant process. Users with smartphones and tablets are consuming news in bits and bites throughout the course of the day — replacing the old standard behaviours of news consumption over breakfast along with a leisurely read at the end of the day.

Read the rest on Wired >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.