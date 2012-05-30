Why Google Is Creating Their Own Tablet

It is pretty well known now that Google is about to release a Google branded tablet. Sources tell us that it was designed by Asus and made by Quanta. Most expect it to be shown at Google I/O the last week of June and in the market sometime in July.



At first glance, the fact that Google will now be going head-to-head with their partners seems like a bad idea. Google has worked hard to convince partners to back Android and to date, in smartphones and tablets they have had many vendors commit to Android. And partners have taken Google at their word that they would not compete with them if they licence Android and help make it successful.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.