Why Google Decided To Buy Motorola -- SAICast

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST HERE >>>We spoke with Steven Levy, senior writer for Wired and the author of the excellent book “In The Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, And Shapes Our World” about the big Google-Motorola deal.
We have a complete transcript of the conversation here, but if you’d rather hear our voices, or listen to it as a podcast, we have that option right here for you. Enjoy!
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
