Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Marissa Mayer, Google’s VP of maps and local, was the final interview today at TechCrunch Disrupt. Mike Arrington asked her why Google bought Zagat.Aside from the strong brand Tim and Lisa Zagat created over the past 32 years, Mayer says Zagat has a lot of great partnerships, content, and a great team behind it.



“We thought there was a lot of value for our users,” she says. “Users want to know, what to expect when they’re going somewhere.”

Zagat will remain separate from Google Places. Reviews from all over the web will still be pulled into every Places page, not just Zagat content.

