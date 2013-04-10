The Real Reason Google Bought And Sold Frommer's Travel

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Google Sold Frommer’s Travel, But Kept All The Social Media Data (paidContent)

People wondered why Google sold Frommer’s Travel barely nine months after acquiring it in the first place. The answer is that it’s keeping a huge number social media followers from sites like Facebook. These thousands — or more likely millions — of accounts are valuable because they represent a huge collection of serious travel enthusiasts. While Google will not keep the Frommer’s name, it’s able to keep the followers by simply changing the name on the account; to ZagatTravel. The social media data will power Google’s ongoing forays into the travel market in which it offers services like flight and hotel search, and Zagat reviews. Read >>

How Social Networks Are Changing Recruiting (WSJ)

Twitter is becoming the new job board. It is also becoming the new résumé. Fed up with traditional recruiting sites and floods of irrelevant résumés, some recruiters are turning to the social network to post jobs, hunt for candidates and research applicants. Some recruiters say Twitter has transformed their prospecting and hiring, helping them identify candidates they wouldn’t have found otherwise, but others say the messaging platform has some way to go before it can replace LinkedIn, Facebook or other job-hunting tools. Read >>

Forget Facebook’s Social Graph: LinkedIn Has a New Search Tool Too (Entrepreneur)

LinkedIn recently rolled out a number of updates, one being a revamp of its search tool. The latest feature allows users to streamline search by providing results of people, companies, jobs, groups and other filters into one personalised result. Prior to this move, users had to do separate searches for each filter. Read >>

The State Of Social Media (Urban Cloud via Alltop)

This infographic to the right shows the current social media landscape, the flaws associated with existing platforms and the possible solutions. Read >>What Are The Top 10 Social Business Steps? (IBM via Social Media Sandy)

How do you get your business social-ready? Below are some examples, from large businesses such as Cemex and IBM, and smaller organisations like the Jersey City Fire Department. The idea is to focus on a few functions, including creating new ways of working, as well as evangelizing, leadership, and internal communications. Read >>

The Pros And Cons Of Social Media In Education (OnlineUniversities via EdTechReview)

What do you think about the idea of using social media to enhance education? Read >>

