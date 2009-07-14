Microsoft To Crush Google Docs

Why did Google (GOOG) announce Chrome OS — an operating system product that’s not even close to being ready to look at — last week? Perhaps because last week was a convenient time to jab arch rival Microsoft (MSFT) before Redmond made its own big splash.

That was today, when the company announced that its Office Web apps — Web versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint — are on the way, and they’re free.

Assuming they aren’t a complete disaster, and offer some better features — and better compatibility with offline Office — than Google Docs, they should quickly take over the little ground Google has gained on Microsoft’s Office cash cow.

DON’T MISS: Microsoft’s Best Product Ever: The Office 2010 Trailer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.