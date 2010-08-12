Why Google And Verizon Are Right About Net Neutrality For Mobile Devices

Photo: Associated Press

Pundits and activists have been almost unanimous in bashing Verizon and Google over their joint policy proposal regarding net neutrality. The suggestion that neutrality should be enforceable for wireline service providers but not for wireless providers is seen as a wholesale betrayal of the principles both companies claim to stand for.Google and Verizon baffled commentators with their argument that they would uphold neutrality on mobile devices within “the open Internet” while leaving open the door for other, preferred services. Almost every question the companies’ CEOs took on the conference call announcing this sought to clarify what “the open Internet” was, and, more importantly, what it wasn’t. Are there other Internets?



Eric Schmidt and, especially, Ivan Seidenberg did a terrible job of making their position clear. When Ivan challenged TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld with the question: “do you think 3D goes over the open Internet?” you could almost hear his knuckles dragging.

But the fact remains that mobile service providers aren’t simply ISPs that happen to be delivering the Internet to mobile devices. Most obviously, they also connect users to the phone and text networks, which are obviously distinct from the Internet. Most mobile companies also stream other sorts of data, such as television, directly to mobile subscribers, separately from any general online services they might offer.

There a two important things to note about this. First, as all the pundits are currently screaming about at the top of their lungs, mobile providers could easily do an end run around net neutrality by offering all sorts of Internet content as separate data services, and making it faster than the “open Internet” served up in phone browsers.

Second, there is nothing that mobile providers offer that couldn’t be an Internet offering. Voice-over-IP services are already a huge business. Internet-based texting services are growing up rapidly. And streaming video is obviously everywhere. In the long run, there is no reason for phone service as we know it, let alone SMS, to exist as separate networks. In 50 years, they probably won’t.

But for now, they do exist, and they’re a very important part of what mobile carriers offer. There is no obvious justification for regulating how mobile carriers balance these different services. Since we badly need innovation in this area, regulating it would in fact be a terrible idea. And, precisely because the line between Internet service and other data services is so fuzzy, heavy-handed enforcement of net neutrality simply doesn’t make sense for mobile.

The government also lacks the justification for regulating mobile carriers it has with ISPs. Depending where you live, you likely have at best two options for broadband service to your home. These are, in fact, government protected monopolies. The same simply isn’t true of mobile service, where consumers can often choose from five or six different carriers.

Finally, it’s worth noting that we simply don’t have much mobile bandwidth to work with right now. The mobile Internet is slow enough as it is; tying carriers hands as they try to do their best with it is not going to help matters.

We’d like to live in a world where mobile service is simply a matter of delivering the Internet to mobile devices (or where ubiquitous wifi replaces mobile service altogether). But that world is still a long ways off, and we need regulation that reflects that.

