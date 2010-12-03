Why Goldman Sachs Should Split Into Three Units

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Goldman Sachs should split into three units, a banking business, a trading business and a money management business, said Michael Price, the president of MFP Investors, on Bloomberg TV.Why?
Two reasons.
- It’s getting too big
- It could “free up some capital” and trade at the equivalent of $250 a share if it split itself into three entities
One question: isn’t the trading business mostly defunct at this point?
