Why Goldman Sachs Should Split Into Three Units

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Goldman Sachs should split into three units, a banking business, a trading business and a money management business, said Michael Price, the president of MFP Investors, on Bloomberg TV.Why?



Two reasons.

It’s getting too big

It could “free up some capital” and trade at the equivalent of $250 a share if it split itself into three entities

One question: isn’t the trading business mostly defunct at this point?

