Why Goldman Sachs Should Split Into Three Units

Courtney Comstock
lightening lightning red sky

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Goldman Sachs should split into three units, a banking business, a trading business and a money management business, said Michael Price, the president of MFP Investors, on Bloomberg TV.Why?

Two reasons. 

  • It’s getting too big
  • It could “free up some capital” and trade at the equivalent of $250 a share if it split itself into three entities

One question: isn’t the trading business mostly defunct at this point?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.