Why goats have weird eyes

Just admit it, goat eyes look weird! It’s the pupils, mostly, but goats can also do things with their eyes that humans just can’t. A study out of the University of California, Berkeley looked at a plethora of different animal eyeballs and discovered a fascinating trend.

They conclude that pupil shape and size plays a key role in the grand scheme of evolution. And with all the advantages of goat eyes, you might even start to get jealous.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.