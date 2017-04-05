US

Why goats have weird eyes

Gene Kim, Jessica Orwig

Just admit it, goat eyes look weird! It’s the pupils, mostly, but goats can also do things with their eyes that humans just can’t. A study out of the University of California, Berkeley looked at a plethora of different animal eyeballs and discovered a fascinating trend.

They conclude that pupil shape and size plays a key role in the grand scheme of evolution. And with all the advantages of goat eyes, you might even start to get jealous.

