Why George Clooney still dominates the red carpet, and what every guy can learn from him

There’s something to be said for a man who knows what he likes and sticks to it.

In this instance, that man is George Clooney, and that thing is black clothing. Those who are paying attention have probably noticed that Clooney almost always dresses in black.

It was most recently obvious at his appearances in Cannes, France, in support of his new movie “Money Monster”, which was showing at the Cannes Film Festival.

He wore two different mostly black outfits: a casual all-black outfit, and a red carpet black tie ensemble. He nailed both in his trademark style. No need for a fancy stylist here.

How can Clooney get away with this? Well first, he’s a noted handsome man and sex symbol, and what he wears matters less than who he is (also who he has on his arm doesn’t hurt at all).

But more importantly, he’s cultivated this personal style, found what works, and stuck with it over the years. He isn’t into trying new things — mostly because he doesn’t need to. His style is simple, makes him look confident and put-together, and has become a signature.

Why would he change? He already has something that lands him on magazine covers around the world.

That doesn’t mean Clooney never errs. He’s known to wear the odd dad jean, and sometimes it’s just too much black all at once.

But when he nails it, he reaches the apex of men’s style and exemplifies what all men should aim to be: cool, confident, and in control of their image.

