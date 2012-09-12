Why Gen Y Workers Will Leave Your Company

It’s no surprise that Gen Y isn’t all that comfortable in traditional, stodgy workplace environments. We’re much better suited to things like freelancing, starting our own businesses and even working a more standard 9 to 5…so long as we’re treated like adults.



Over at Switch and Shift, a site that focuses on finding a better, more “human” way of doing business, Ryan Eggenberger recently wrote a resignation letter that perfectly sums up Gen Y’s frustrations when it comes to the traditional way employees are managed.

See if any of this sounds familiar to you:

I want to thank you for the opportunity of working in your traditional, corporate office.

You see, my coworkers here at the company are great. Every morning after clocking in, John, Suzie, and I drank coffee together at John’s desk, checked the latest Facebook gossip, and caught up about last night’s episode of the Bachelorette before we actually did any ‘real’ work. It was a great way to waste two hours before you finally arrived in the office around 10…

…My favourite thing about your traditional office was when I was done with my work at 2pm, but you made me sit there until 5pm. Or if you were having a good day and I wasn’t afraid to ask, you generously let me leave at 4:45pm. Your flexibility in wasting my time fit the old-school office template to a T.

And lastly, there were blue-jean Fridays. Whoever thought of that should get an award. Wearing jeans on Fridays was a great way to show your appreciation to us for our hard work, and it showed us what a cool company we were!

But as great as it was here in the office, I’ve decided to transition out and fly solo into entrepreneurship.

My transition from corporate life to solopreneur hasn’t been overnight. In fact, I’ve been working on my transition for the past three to six months, working diligently on my business before and after work, and weekends. I have already duplicated my income on the side, ensuring me that I can pay rent next month. Officially quitting my corporate gig is the final piece to the transition.

As an entrepreneur, I’m able to be the boss: I work when I want and under my conditions. Unlike in your office, I am able to focus 90% of my energy on what I’m good at doing, and hire out the other 10% to somebody else. While this may sound like I work less, the reality is that I actually work way more than the “factory 40”, often from 6am until I go to bed. It doesn’t bother me though because I’m building my dream doing work that I love.

Working for myself has also proven to be more profitable than working for you. Because of my expertise, I can swiftly and professionally do work for my clients and not have to share the profits with you. This is more fun and it gives me more confidence in my retirement than banking on not-so-secure corporate retirement packages or crappy buyouts.

I can also work from anywhere so long as I have an Internet connection. Unfortunately, boss, you did not allow me this freedom, even though working from home would have eliminated overhead costs for you and would have provided me a quiet, distraction-free space from coworkers to focus on my work. Oh well!

All in all, I’m thankful for having worked for you. You made me realise that as a young person, I had to get out fast or else I would settle for mediocrity like a majority of the working American public.

Working for myself is fun, fulfilling, and profitable. Quitting is winning, and at this point it’s a no-brainer. Thank you for showing me why.

