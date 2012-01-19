Why Gamers Love Working For Facebook Dating-App Developer SNAP Interactive

Photo: Vivian Giang – Business Insider

SNAP Interactive (STVI) launched its dating site AreYouInterested.com, as an app on Facebook in 2007 and became publicly traded in the same year.It’s currently the second-largest publicly traded Facebook app developer behind Zynga, with 55 million total installs and growing by approximately 40,000 new profiles daily.



The company’s Q3 2011 revenue of $5.1 million marked its 10th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, a 198% increase from the previous year. It’s also doubled its employees count within one year.

SNAP CEO Cliff Lerner came up with the idea while working at Lehman Brothers right around the time when online dating made a significant impact in the way young people dated. He soon brought on his brother, Darrell, and the two started the company together.

The Lerner brothers have created an office environment that inspires creativity: there are board games, toys, artistic projects, puzzles, riddles and video games.

“People stay at work a lot later because of the toys. We hire people a lot quicker now,” says Darrell. “The people who come in for interviews, they always mention the atmosphere. It bonds people who might otherwise not interact with one another often. In that sense, it’s definitely brought the company closer. Our team’s given a lot of freedom as long as they show that they’re responsible in doing what they need to do.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.