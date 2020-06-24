Why there were so many exes at the 'Fuller House' wedding on the finale

Netflix Matt was one of a few exes who appeared at D.J., Kimmy, and Stephanie’s triple wedding on the ‘Fuller House’ finale.

Warning: There are spoilers below for the “Fuller House” finale.

Multiple exes, including D.J. and Kimmy’s high school boyfriends, showed up to their triple wedding.

Candace Cameron Bure told Insider she saw it as a message that they “can still all be friends.”

“That in itself is such a positive message when it’s not the normal message,” said Cameron Bure of why so many old flames appeared on the finale.

The “Fuller House” triple wedding had a few “Full House” cameos you may have missed and, surprisingly, a lot of the exes.

If you took a close look at the wedding guests, Steve, D.J., and Kimmy all had exes (and even multiple exes) appear at their nuptials on the series finale.

Netflix Steve’s ex C.J. (a D.J. clone) and her daughter Rose attended the wedding. Rose said she wanted to see if Steve could say the words, ‘I do,’ after leaving her mum at the alter.

Despite any previous bad blood, C.J., Viper, Duane, and Matt all came together to celebrate their former flames finding their happy endings. Even Stephanie’s childhood friend Harry, who had a crush on her during “Fuller House,” made an appearance.

Warner Bros. TV/Netflix Duane said his trademark catchphrase on the finale.

It may have seemed a bit strange since the idea of inviting an ex to a wedding can seem taboo. After all, over 30 million Google searches come up for the query, “should you invite ex to wedding.” (Many of the articles suggest you should almost always avoid attending.)

But Candace Cameron Bure thinks it’s OK that the exes showed up to celebrate their big day.

“I think that is a message within our show, that we can still all be friends,” Cameron Bure told Insider of why so many exes appear at the wedding. “Things might not have worked out the way that we intended them to originally, but everyone gets along and everyone supports each other.”

“That in itself is such a positive message when it’s not the normal message,” Cameron Bure added.

If you take a closer look at the wedding, you’ll notice Viper and Harry were strategically placed in the background of their respective former love interests as they were dancing were their husbands.

Netflix Viper and Harry can be seen looking on at D.J. and Stephanie, respectively.

The final episodes of “Fuller House” are streaming on Netflix.

