Why there is French on a British passport

On the front of the British passport,on the Royal Coat of Arms, there are French words such as “Dieu et mon droit” and “Honi soit qui mal y pense.”
The origin of some of these words dates back to the 12th Century.
It’s believed King Richard I used “Dieu et mon droit” as his battle cry in 1198 when defeating Philip II of France at the Battle of Gisors.
Produced by Claudia Romeo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.