Why there is French on a British passport

On the front of the British passport,on the Royal Coat of Arms, there are French words such as “Dieu et mon droit” and “Honi soit qui mal y pense.”

The origin of some of these words dates back to the 12th Century.

It’s believed King Richard I used “Dieu et mon droit” as his battle cry in 1198 when defeating Philip II of France at the Battle of Gisors.

