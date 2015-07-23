Why fracking is like tiramisu

Shane Ferro

This is the only visual you ever need for thinking about how horizontal drilling differs from conventional drilling in the oil and gas industry: a jelly doughnut (conventional) vs. tiramisu (horizontal).

Economics professor Mark Perry tweeted this graphic out Wednesday:

 Yep.

