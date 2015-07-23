Why fracking is like tiramisu

This is the only visual you ever need for thinking about how horizontal drilling differs from conventional drilling in the oil and gas industry: a jelly doughnut (conventional) vs. tiramisu (horizontal).

Economics professor Mark Perry tweeted this graphic out Wednesday:

GRAPHIC: New oil drilling vs. Old oil drilling pic.twitter.com/mUi7N7s0Ka

— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) July 22, 2015

Yep.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.