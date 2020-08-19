Finns consume more coffee than anywhere else in the world — I went to Finland to find out the surprising reason why

Rachel Hosie/Insider Warming up with coffee was essential in the Finnish winter.

Finns consume more coffee than any other nation, according to the International Coffee Organisation.

I went to Finland in January to try and find out what’s so great about their coffee, and was surprised by what I found.

No one was entirely sure why Finns drink so much, but it seems to have a lot to do with the need for caffeine on long, dark days.

It’s normal in Finland to drink eight cups a day, predominantly light roast filter coffee.

There are words for different situations, such as “saunakahvi” (sauna coffee), “matkakahvi” (travelling coffee), and “vaalikahvit” (election coffee, drunk after voting in an election).

Quality and sustainability are also very important to Finns, according to Ella Takalainen, a Helsinki-based barista trainer and coffee expert.

When thinking of Finland, many people think reindeer, saunas, and the Northern Lights above snowy Lapland.

One thing that isn’t widely associated with the Nordic country, however, is coffee.

But in fact, Finns consume more coffee than any other nation, getting through 26.45 pounds (12kg) per person per year, according to the International Coffee Organisation.

When I went to Finland back in January this year, I decided to try and find out what’s so great about Finnish coffee.

What I found, however, was that it isn’t that Finnish coffee is particularly superior to that found everywhere else in the world. Exactly why the Finns consume so much is complex, but the climate and culture of the nation plays a key role.

Coffee plays an important role in Finnish culture

Coffee is drunk at every meal in Finland, and if someone offers you some, it’s considered rude to turn it down.

Most people drink five to eight cups a day, even in the evening (and decaf is practically non-existent).

“We drink coffee all the time everywhere,” Ella Takalainen, a barista trainer and coffee expert at Paulig Barista Institute and Helsinki café and roastery Paulig Kulma, told Insider.

Ella Takalainen Ella Takalainen is a Finnish coffee expert.

“It is considered rude if coffee is not offered when you visit someone’s home, work, or during any meeting.

“In Finnish language, we actually say ‘let’s go have coffee’ when we want to schedule a date.”

So enshrined in Finnish day-to-day life is coffee that there’s a labour agreement which states that people must take two 15-minute coffee breaks a day.

There are even different words for each situation, according to the Paulig Barista Institute, such as:

“aamukahvi” (morning coffee)

“päiväkahvi” (day coffee)

“iltakahvi” (evening coffee)

“saunakahvi” (sauna coffee)

“läksiäiskahvit” (farewell coffee)

“mitalikahvit” (medal coffee, when a Finn has won a sporting medal)

“matkakahvi” (travelling coffee)

“vaalikahvit” (election coffee, drunk after voting in an election).

But while coffee is a big part of everyday life, it also plays a role in celebrations.

“Coffee is always served in any celebration or special occasions, and it is considered odd if there is not coffee, even at the late evening events,” said Takalainen.

Finland has long, dark days, so coffee helps people stay awake

There are many theories as to why Finns consume so much coffee, and no one I asked seemed sure.

When I went to Paulig Kulma, one of the best-known coffee spots in the capital, I asked one of the baristas what she thought and was surprised by her response.

Rachel Hosie/Insider Filter coffee and breakfast at Paulig Kulma.

She told me it’s because it’s so dark that people need the caffeine to stay awake.

Indeed, in January, which is when I visited Finland, there are only around 3.5 hours between sunrise and sunset.

Takalainen confirmed the theory: “Finland is located in the very extreme end of Europe and during winter months we get to see very little sunlight so some say we need the extra caffeine kick to survive.”

I didn’t have a bad coffee while I was in Finland, and considering temperatures were as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit outside, it hit the spot to warm me up.

Rachel Hosie/Insider Warming up with a filter coffee by the fire in snowy Lapland.

For me, cradling a hot cup of coffee also added to the cosy, candle-lit vibe of the Finnish winter.

Coffee could have been a way of Finland associating itself with the West

Takalainen told me of another theory that goes back to the 19th century.

In 1809, Finland became an autonomous Grand Duchy of Russia, and the country didn’t gain independence until 1917.

“In the cultural revolutions, Finns felt that they would rather be a Western country instead of part of Eastern culture,” said Takalainen.

“Traditionally Russia has been big on tea-drinking, so Finns choose to drink coffee instead to be affiliated to the West.”

Finnish coffee is lightly roasted

In Finland, it’s normal to drink lightly roasted filter coffee – espresso or milky drinks are generally considered fancy or special, according to Takalainen, and they only appeared on the scene in the 90s.

Rachel Hosie/Insider There are over 20 coffees on the menu at Paulig Kulma.

Many of the cafés I visited had huge vats of self-serve filter coffee on offer, which is a really cheap way to drink it too.

In Paulig Kulma, for example, there were two filter options (one from Kenya, the other Barcelona), and the café had over 20 coffee drinks on the menu in total.

Rachel Hosie/Insider The filter coffee station at Paulig Kulma.

“Traditionally Finns have always loved the very light roasted coffees,” Takalainen said.

“In Finland, the tap water is great quality and drinkable everywhere. It is also extremely soft meaning that we can make our coffee lighter and still brew it to taste great.

“In countries with harder water, the coffee needs to be roasted darker to have decent flavour.”

The focus is on quality and sustainability

Drinking sustainable coffee is a priority for most Finns.

“This drives the coffee roasteries to be very transparent about the sourcing, ingredients, and ways of working,” Takalainen said.

“Bringing great quality coffee to the shelves and ensuring the consumers that the coffee tastes good but is also guilt-free.”

Rachel Hosie/Insider Brunch with filter coffee at Green Hippo Cafe in Helsinki.

Interestingly, in Finland I didn’t see any of the big global coffee brands you see in most European cities, but there were lots of independent cafés and Finnish chains.

As officially the happiest nation in the world for multiple years running, could it be that the key to happiness is simply drinking lots of coffee?

“I personally believe that good coffee makes things better,” said Takalainen.

I’m a white americano or filter coffee kind of girl, so the Finnish coffee culture suited me well and certainly made me happy – but as a Brit, I’m not sure it could ever completely replace tea.

