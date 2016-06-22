Here's why Fiat Chrysler recalled Anton Yelchin's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

“Star Trek” actor Anton Yelchin was crushed to death when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled down his driveway on Sunday. Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.1 million SUVs and cars in April, including Yelchin’s 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Fiat Chrysler said that it was premature to speculate the cause of Yelchin’s crash but that officials would be conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

