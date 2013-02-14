7 Reasons Why Fast-Food Company Stocks Are Falling

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Earlier we noted that McDonald’s was down a fair amount today, and that one possibility is that it has to do with Obamas call for a $9 minimum wage. Other fast food companies are down as well.Analysts have actually a range of ideas for what’s causing the sector to lag.



JPM has put out a note going over some possibilities.

We summarize their points in bullets.

Casual dining Same-Store Sales as measured by KnappTrack came in weak for January.

A number of retailers have made comments about weak consumer discretionary spending.

Payroll tax hike.

Minimum wage idea.

Buffalo Wild Wings miss — higher margins.

Gas prices rising.

Restaurant supply company Sysco (SYY) mentioning some restaurant industry softness.

Anyway, so it’s not one thing, but a range of issues popping up.

