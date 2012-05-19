WHY FACEBOOK'S IPO POP FIZZLED: Nasdaq Wasn't Telling Desks If They Got Their Stock

Photo: milkmit/Dylan Love
Facebook’s IPO, priced at $38, only managed to pop to $45 and then sank back to $38.This was surprising.
What happened?
A theory from a source close to FB’s IPO bankers: The volume that caused NASDAQ to delay the IPO for more than a half hour, also prevented Nasdaq from informing big bank trading desks whether or not their trades on Facebook had gone through.
This left trading desks in a position where “you don’t know whether you bought it, and you think you did at $42 but you’re not sure,” says our source.
That “uncertainty” combined with a huge amount of stock supply led to a “wave” that brought the stock back down to $38.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.