Facebook has begun showing some users a “Trending Articles” section right inside their news feeds, whether they want it or not. It’s the most aggressive strategy Facebook has tried yet to push people to use Open Graph reading apps. Could it be that the most annoying feature of Facebook isn’t catching on?



