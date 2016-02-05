7 reasons why working at Facebook is better than working at Google

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It’s been 12 years since Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook out of his Harvard dorm room, and the company has come a long way since then.

For the past four years, Facebook has overtaken Google as the best place to work in the US on Business Insider’s annual list. Google currently sits at No. 2.

While both tech giants are considered to be great companies to work for, Facebook edges out Google in a number of head-to-head comparisons.

Here are seven of them:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.