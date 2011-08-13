Why Facebook Gamesmakers Are Wary Of Google+

Photo: TCDisrupt

Are any of the Facebook gamesmakers tempted to bring their wares to Google+?Yesterday, Google said games are coming to its Facebook-clone, Google+.



Already, Angry Birds and Zynga Poker are coming to the platform.

To entice more, Google said it would only take a 5% cut on any virtual goods sold on the platform versus the 30% Facebook takes.

Will gamesmakers take the bait?

We asked Dan Porter, the CEO of OMGPop, a social games maker with 2.5 million monthly active users on Facebook.

His answer:

“I think it is a lot more work than people understand to develop for a support multiple platforms and multiple API’s. So if Google paid developers to build for the platform, and those were large developers who could devote significant resources to those platforms then maybe it’s worth it. For us, it’s on the radar but the challenges are:

It’s not clear if there is a significant audience there.

Remember that FB has been iterating for years on game API’s and notifications so even though plus has them, they can’t be as robust. It’s a live and learn process.

Maybe it would be good for games for young, tech influenced men if that’s who plays.

If I had to choose another platform tomorrow I would be more likely to focus on China and Russia where there are signifcantly larger social nets with legions of game players”

