China Puts Four In Jail For Stealing Windows XP

Nicholas Carlson
  • Why Facebook employees are rushing to cash out [CNET]
  • No new video game hits hurts GameStop profits [WSJ]
  • News Corp tries to rope NYT, WaPo into charging-for-content gang [PaidContent]
  • Update Twitter from a Facebook Page [PaidContent]
  • China puts four in jail for stealing Windows XP [Reuters]
  • AT&T’s policy against re-hiring retirees is age-discrimination, say suing lawyers [WSJ]
  • Yahoo goes Twitter crazy [SEL]
  • Free-music service Spotify is “something of a miracle” [Valleywag]
  • 12 parallels between Apple and Nintendo [Royal Pingdom]
  • Twitter cofounder on how city governments should use the service [Observer]

