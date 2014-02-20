These Charts Perfectly Explain Why Companies Are Going Crazy Spending Billions On Messaging Apps

Facebook just bought WhatsApp for $US19 billion, which is its biggest competitor in social messaging. WhatsApp is used by 450 million people to send a variety of texts, photos, videos and more to friends all over the world for free.
Messaging apps have become a threat to companies like Facebook since it prevents them from expanding overseas and obtaining access from coveted demographics in emerging markets.
These charts from OnDevice explain why messaging apps have hurt Facebook and why Facebook spent billions buying WhatsApp.
These stats show that WhatsApp is used all over the world. Facebook buying this app opens up more global markets.
China's WeChat poses a huge threat, and here's how popular Facebook and WhatsApp are in those countries.
Facebook's own CFO admitted it was losing users on this app. This was an act of survival and Facebook is going to greatly benefit from it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.