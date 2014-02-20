These Charts Perfectly Explain Why Companies Are Going Crazy Spending Billions On Messaging Apps

Facebook just bought WhatsApp for $US19 billion, which is its biggest competitor in social messaging. WhatsApp is used by 450 million people to send a variety of texts, photos, videos and more to friends all over the world for free.

Messaging apps have become a threat to companies like Facebook since it prevents them from expanding overseas and obtaining access from coveted demographics in emerging markets.

These charts from OnDevice explain why messaging apps have hurt Facebook and why Facebook spent billions buying WhatsApp.

