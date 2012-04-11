Here's Why Facebook Bought Instagram

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Facebook bought wildly popular photo-sharing app Instagram yesterday for a reported $1 billion. Instagram hasn’t generated any revenue yet, but it is on track to garner more than 50 million users in under two years. Meanwhile, it just boosted its employee count by almost 20 per cent—to 13 total.

As BII analyst Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry argued yesterday, Facebook did not overpay for Instagram. Here are the key takeaways:

Instagram is one of the most capital efficient companies in the world;

Photos are one of the core features of social networking;

The future of computing, and therefore social networking, is mobile

