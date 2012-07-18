This $700 Million Company Thinks Advertising On Facebook Is Working 'Extremely Well'

1-800-Flowers President, Chris McCann, has helped shape his company from a traditional brick-and-mortar, mum-and-pop operation, to one of the leading e-commerce sites in the world. And he’s done so while continuing to grow the number of stores the company has – which was certainly helped by his ability to stay ahead of trends in retail sales and advertising.



After being on the forefront of tele-commerce in the ’80s and e-commerce in the ’90s, the company is now embracing mobile and social commerce in a way few others have.

We interviewed McCann last month as part of our Mobile Advertising Conference.

Watch the clip below where McCann talks about the effectiveness of advertising on Facebook.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

Don’t Miss:

Why Arianna Huffington Carries 4 BlackBerry Phones With Her At All Times

Hey Startups, Here’s How To Budget All That Money You’ve Just Raised

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.