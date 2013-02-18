There's A Reason This Ad Works On You

Facebook is a $65 billion company.
Mostly, that’s because it sells ads.
In 2012, those ads generated almost all of Facebook’s $5 billion revenues.
Why do these ads work when they work?
There are two main reasons.
One is that they are well-targeted. Facebook ad buyers can tell Facebook who they want to see their ads.
The second reason Facebook ads work, when they work, is that the ads are well-made.
What does “well-made” mean?
We asked Facebook’s research team, and they provided us with some answers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.