There's A Reason This Ad Works On You

Facebook is a $65 billion company.



Mostly, that’s because it sells ads.

In 2012, those ads generated almost all of Facebook’s $5 billion revenues.

Why do these ads work when they work?

There are two main reasons.

One is that they are well-targeted. Facebook ad buyers can tell Facebook who they want to see their ads.

The second reason Facebook ads work, when they work, is that the ads are well-made.

What does “well-made” mean?

We asked Facebook’s research team, and they provided us with some answers.

