In 3 Charts, You Can See Why The Philippines Is Now The Hottest Economy In Emerging Asia

Mamta Badkar

For years Brazil, Russian, India and China were the world’s emerging market darlings. But concerns have grown around each of these.

In China, there is a fear of a hard landing. India’s growth is at a 10-year low and the rupee has weakened exacerbating its woes. Brazil has also seen an economic slowdown and rising domestic discontent. And Russia’s lackluster growth has disappointed markets and the economy minister has has had to step up and say a recession isn’t likely.

Now, the Philippines is getting some attention as the next it emerging market.

Bloomberg BRIEF’s Michael McDonough, who closely watches the ASEAN economies (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations), tweeted these three charts that show not only the benefits of strong demographics in the Philippines, but its growth trajectory too.

demographic trends asean economies

Philippines’ GDP forecasts have constantly been revised higher.

asean gdp

And we can see the divergence between Chinese and Philippine’s GDP trajectory:

china philippines GDP growth

