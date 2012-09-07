Why Expat Businessmen Are Leaving China

Last month, Mark Kitto, a British businessman who built (and subsequently lost) an empire of English-language magazines in China, wrote a 4,000 word article for the UK’s Prospect magazine explaining why, after 26 years, he was finally leaving China.



It was a strongly worded article, titled simply “You’ll never be Chinese”, and railing against the country’s corruption and immorality. Kitto had clearly touched a nerve — the article was soon passed around widely amongst China’s big expat community, with both strong criticism and support. The article was apparently such a huge hit for Prospect that they had to buy new servers.

The article also helped bring attention to a wave of “Why I am leaving China“-type posts. It practically became a sub-genre of China expat literature — and even prompted a parody from the China Daily Show (“So you’ve finally decided to break up with China. You’ll probably want to write a blog post or newspaper article about it, then”).

So why is everyone leaving China? Reuters’ Jane Lanhee Lee has a new video interview with Kitto, who explains some of his reasoning.

WATCH:

Of course, not all are sympathetic to Kitto’s plight. Bill Bishop of the Sinocism blog (himself an expat businessman), has taken to Twitter to voice his criticism of Kitto:

if u interview mark kitto can u ask him if he was in talks w outsiders 2 screw his partner in his illegal magazine but was beaten 2 punch? — Bill Bishop (@niubi) September 7, 2012

