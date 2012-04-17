Why Everything Advertisers Are Doing On Facebook Is Wrong

Advertisers on Facebook are giving their fans a steady diet of exactly what they don’t want, according to Pandemic Labs, a Boston-based social media agency whose clients include The Ritz-Carlton, DirecTV and Au Bon Pain.

According to Pandemic’s study of 300 Facebook pages, 150,000 Facebook posts and 700 million Facebook fans of advertiser-run pages, users most like to share videos and photos but companies and brands are shoveling links and status updates at them,

Videos are 10 times more likely to be shared than links, and photos are five times more likely. Here’s Pandemic’s (inevitable) infographic on the subject. Click to enlarge:



Photo: Pandemic Labs

