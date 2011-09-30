Here's Why Everyone's Suddenly Freaking Out About China

Photo: www.flickr.com

Everyone’s suddenly wary about China.Copper has been plunging on fears about a slowdown, while the Shanghai Composite continues to plunge to new lows for the year.



This more and more people are eyeing China and the increasing possibility of a hard landing.

Bank of America cautioned investors to be wary of China in a presentation earlier this week, and a Bloomberg poll recently concluded that nearly half of respondents foresaw Chinese growth to slow to less than 5% in the next two years, with nearly 60% certain this would happen in the next 5 years,

We analyse why everyone’s suddenly up in arms about China.

